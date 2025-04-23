No request for help from nationals in Türkiye after 6.2M earthquake – Kazakh MFA

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that there are 1,137 citizens of Kazakhstan registered at the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.

It is closely monitoring developments in cooperation with Turkish authorities and diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in the country, says the statement.

Kazakhstani nationals are urged to keep calmness and vigilant as well as follow the local authorities’ guidance.

Earlier it was reported that the powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Turkiye’s Istanbul.