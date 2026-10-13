Kassym-Jomart Tokayev names priority areas for Kazakhstan–Belgium cooperation

These areas offer opportunities for joint projects. In addition, the Head of State considers it important to strengthen partnerships in medicine and pharmaceuticals. The President also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in medicine and pharmaceuticals.

“We welcome cooperation with IBA to expand access to proton therapy in Kazakhstan. Joint programs in specialist training and clinical research can strengthen our expertise in advanced cancer treatment. We also invite Belgian pharmaceutical companies to establish production in Kazakhstan,” the President said.

The Head of State further emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in attracting smart and business-minded people willing to work alongside our citizens.

“The more they come to our country, the better for all of us because it is about exchanges, either human or expertise, and it is very much appreciated in my country. As president of Kazakhstan, I first of all do care about the brains of people who come to us, but don’t care about their ethnicities,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

Photo source: Akorda

The President then outlined systematic measures to improve the investment climate, strengthen the rule of law, protect fair competition, and maintain direct dialogue with investors.

“According to international research and rating agencies, Kazakhstan has been recognized recently as the world’s thirty-fourth among the most powerful countries. Except for the macroeconomic dimension, my country has started to do well in many areas, including social protection, innovation policy, digitalization and artificial intelligence, foreign policy and development of science, education, promoting the supremacy of law, protecting the environment and ecology, promoting volunteering, and most importantly, protecting legal human rights. All these principles were fixed in our new Constitution and have become commitments of all citizens of my country, including me as president of this country. Our motto is 'Unity in diversity'. And in this period of making Kazakhstan stable and peaceful, we have created a business climate which is hospitable and friendly to all foreign businesses, including those that come from Belgium,” the President noted.

As written earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is Belgium’s largest trading partner in Central Asia.

Qazinform previously reported that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.