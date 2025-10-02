Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with winners of International Olympiad in AI
21:38, 2 October 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the winners of the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), which took place in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakhstani AI team members won 3 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.
This year, the IOAI brought together more than 280 young researchers and developers from over 60 countries.
In the unofficial medal standings, Kazakhstan ranked 4th in the world, surpassing countries such as China and the United States.
