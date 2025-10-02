Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with winners of International Olympiad in AI

The Kazakhstani AI team members won 3 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

This year, the IOAI brought together more than 280 young researchers and developers from over 60 countries.

In the unofficial medal standings, Kazakhstan ranked 4th in the world, surpassing countries such as China and the United States.

Photo credit: Akorda

