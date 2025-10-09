President Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe
14:56, 9 October 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Tajik capital, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda welcomed the Kazakh President at the Dushanbe International Airport.
Today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and will take part in the Central Asia-Russia Summit.
Tomorrow, the President of Kazakhstan will participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.
