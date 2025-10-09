EN
    President Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe

    14:56, 9 October 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Tajik capital, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda welcomed the Kazakh President at the Dushanbe International Airport.

    Today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and will take part in the Central Asia-Russia Summit.

    Tomorrow, the President of Kazakhstan will participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council. 

    President Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    President Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Read more about the development and significance of these integration platforms in an article by a Kazinform correspondent.  

