President Tokayev arrives in Dushanbe

Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda welcomed the Kazakh President at the Dushanbe International Airport.

Today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and will take part in the Central Asia-Russia Summit.

Tomorrow, the President of Kazakhstan will participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

Photo credit: Akorda

