Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with stars and legends of world table tennis

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a show match featuring world table tennis stars, one of the main events of the President's Cup.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State spoke with world table tennis stars and legends, including Olympic champion Xu Xin (China), world champion Werner Schlager (Austria), world team champion Fang Bo (China), and World Championships silver medalist Joo Sae-hyuk (Republic of Korea).

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The tournament, held for the first time, is a major event that brings together over 300 participants from 14 countries. Among them are players in the top 100 of the ITTF world rankings, as well as the strongest athletes from Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb visited the National Museum in Astana. During their visit, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland were presented with unique historical and cultural artifacts spanning from the prehistoric era to the present day.