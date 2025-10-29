Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with stars and legends of world table tennis
The Head of State attended the Open Table Tennis Cup of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a show match featuring world table tennis stars, one of the main events of the President's Cup.
The Head of State spoke with world table tennis stars and legends, including Olympic champion Xu Xin (China), world champion Werner Schlager (Austria), world team champion Fang Bo (China), and World Championships silver medalist Joo Sae-hyuk (Republic of Korea).
The tournament, held for the first time, is a major event that brings together over 300 participants from 14 countries. Among them are players in the top 100 of the ITTF world rankings, as well as the strongest athletes from Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb visited the National Museum in Astana. During their visit, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland were presented with unique historical and cultural artifacts spanning from the prehistoric era to the present day.