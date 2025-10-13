Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Andrey Kostin

The press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace said in a statement on Monday that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President and Chairman of the Management Board at VTB Bank Andrey Kostin.

The talks were centered on continuous mutually-beneficial cooperation in financial and banking as well as investment sectors.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov on Monday to discuss the current activities of the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber.