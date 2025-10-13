Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Andrey Kostin
15:50, 13 October 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with VTB Bank President and Chairman of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Management Board Andrey Kostin, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace said in a statement on Monday that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President and Chairman of the Management Board at VTB Bank Andrey Kostin.
The talks were centered on continuous mutually-beneficial cooperation in financial and banking as well as investment sectors.
Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov on Monday to discuss the current activities of the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber.