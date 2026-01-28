Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Kazakhstani IT entrepreneurs

The meeting with Yerzat Dulat, CTO of Higgsfield AI startup, and Murat Abdrakhmanov, founder of the MA7 Ventures platform, focused on systemic adoption of AI in the economy, public administration, and social sphere, as well as developing IT entrepreneurship, venture, and AI industry.

President Tokayev commended the success of the Higgsfield AI startup, stressing the importance of emergence of companies in the country, which become global leaders in AI.

The Head of State noted that the key task is to make Kazakhstan a platform, where IT companies could easily launch, scale and enter global markets.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Dulat said that Kazakhstani nationals represent nearly 95% of Higgsfield’s team, demonstrating the potential of the country’s youth. He confirmed his readiness to partner with the state to train personnel for the AI industry and implement joint educational initiatives.

According to Murat Abdrakhmanov, the venture industry is now the instrument for technological development of the state. Given these conditions, there is a prospect for Kazakhstan to become a full-fledged participant in the global venture industry.

