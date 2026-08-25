Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates poetess Marfuga Aitkhozha on her 90th jubilee

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Marfuga Aitkhozha, an outstanding poetess, People's Writer of Kazakhstan, public figure, and unique talent who has earned the deep respect of the people, on her 90th birthday.

In his telegram, the Head of State noted that Marfuga Aitkhozha had dedicated her entire life to developing national literature and culture and expanding the horizons of Kazakh poetry.

"In your inspired lyrical works, you have celebrated the expanses of the steppe, the rich history, unity, and traditions of our people. People cherish your poems deeply and rightfully call you the "White Swan of Kazakh Poetry.” I wish you continued to guide and inspire the younger generation and the well-deserved recognition of your fellow countrymen,” the telegram reads.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan hosted 350 cultural, educational, scientific, and sporting events to mark Abai Day, bringing together more than 50,000 participants and spectators across the country.