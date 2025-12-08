Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Palestinian President to visit Astana

The talks highlighted the importance of continuous development of relations between Kazakhstan and Palestine, built on ties of friendship, mutual respect and support.

The presidents discussed prospects for strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction within multilateral structures.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the pressing issues of international agenda, including the settlement of the Middle East situation.

The Kazakh leader reiterated his support for international efforts aimed at urgently building lasting peace and stability in the region based on the two-state solution.

In turn, the Palestinian President expressed deep gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his unwavering support for his country and people, as well as highlighted the key role Kazakhstan plays in enhancing global stability and security.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Mahmoud Abbas to pay a visit to Astana at his convenience.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Chief Justice of Palestine and Advisor to the Palestinian President for Religious Affairs.