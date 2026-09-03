Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Lao companies to use AIFC capacities to enter Kazakhstan
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Lao businesses to take advantage of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) capacities as a gateway to Kazakhstan and further to Central Asian markets, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the AIFC has become a global business hub, hosting over 6,300 registered companies from more than 90 countries, building a dynamic business environment.
He revealed through the AIFC platform, Kazakhstan has attracted 27 billion US dollars in investments.
For Lao companies, the AIFC may become an effective tool to enter Kazakhstan’s market and expand their presence in Central Asia.
Discussions also covered cultural and humanitarian ties and tourism development.
During the talks, both sides highlighted opportunities for academic exchanges and joint training programs, including Lao specialists studying in Kazakhstan in high-demand fields.
As earlier reported, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Laos held extended talks in Astana.