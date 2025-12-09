Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts Russian ambassador, hails talks with President Putin

During the meeting, the Head of State noted that thanks to joint efforts, the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is successfully developing across all areas, and that the political dialogue gained new unprecedented momentum.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the successful outcomes of his recent state visit to Russia and the productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which gave a significant boost to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conservation with his Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.