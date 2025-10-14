President Tokayev highlights field development as oil and gas sector's core task

The Head of State cited the launch of the lubricant production plant in the Almaty region in 2019 as a significant milestone in the history of their cooperation. He noted that this is the first facility in Kazakhstan producing lubricants that comply with the most stringent international standards.

"I would also like to specifically note the high level of your corporation's social responsibility, as well as your charitable efforts. It is gratifying that the company places particular emphasis on human capital development. Thousands of Kazakhstanis work at major oil and gas facilities, gain new knowledge and skills while mastering modern technologies. Their professionalism, hard work, and dedication are the pride of Kazakhstan and the key to our future success. In a word, over thirty years, Kazakhstan and Lukoil have covered a long path of constructive cooperation," the President stated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the oil and gas sector remains vital to Kazakhstan’s economy. He asserted the industry's primary task is the continued development of existing fields.

"Particular importance has been given to work on large-scale geological exploration, launching projects for the advanced processing of raw materials, digitalization, introducing artificial intelligence technologies, and, for sure, investing in people and the social sphere. I am confident that Lukoil fully supports these priorities, and we will achieve new successes in developing our strategic cooperation in the future. I express my deep gratitude to all the company's employees who contribute to the progress of our country," the Head of State said.

In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan also announced that KazMunayGas and Lukoil have begun implementing promising projects on the Caspian shelf.