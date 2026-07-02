Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors foreign investors with state awards
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented state awards to a group of participants of the Foreign Investors' Council plenary meeting for their significant contribution to Kazakhstan's economic development and many years of fruitful work in enhancing the country's investment attractiveness, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd Class, was conferred on:
Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group; Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group; David Livingstone, Chief Client Officer at Citi; Jerzy Starak, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polpharma Group; Tim Gitzel, President of Cameco Corporation; and Erlan Dosymbekov, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association.
The Order of Qurmet (Honour) was awarded to:
Zhanna Baidasheva, Director of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association.
Earlier today, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 38th plenary meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of Kazakhstan was held in Astana.