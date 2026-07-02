Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors foreign investors with state awards

The Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd Class, was conferred on:

Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group; Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group; David Livingstone, Chief Client Officer at Citi; Jerzy Starak, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polpharma Group; Tim Gitzel, President of Cameco Corporation; and Erlan Dosymbekov, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association.

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

The Order of Qurmet (Honour) was awarded to:

Zhanna Baidasheva, Director of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors' Council Association.

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Earlier today, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 38th plenary meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of Kazakhstan was held in Astana.