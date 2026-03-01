Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds phone call with UAE President

He noted with regret that civilian infrastructure had been damaged during the military attack on the UAE.

"Kazakhstan regards the United Arab Emirates as a friendly and brotherly nation and stands ready to provide assistance, should the need arise," President Tokayev stated.

The Head of State emphasized that attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE, as well as in other Gulf countries, deserve strong condemnation.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s support and conveyed his gratitude for the country’s readiness to assist in addressing the current international crisis.

During the call, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Kazakh-Emirati relations of friendship and strategic partnership. They also extended wishes of peace, well-being and prosperity to the brotherly peoples of both countries on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss the current situation in the Middle East