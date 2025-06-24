EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meetings with foreign investors

    14:50, 24 June 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday met with the participants of the 37th plenary meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors in Astana, Akorda reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets foreign investors
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During talks with President and CEO of Wabtec is Rafael Santana, it was noted that the company has been a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the railway sector for years and invested over 230 million US dollars in the country’s development.

    The U.S. corporation Wabtec is among the world’s leaders in transport technologies.

    President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan seeks continuous strategic cooperation on manufacturing a new type of locomotives, expanding maintenance centers, establishing competence centers as well as increasing localization.

    While meeting with Marco Mariotti, President for CIS and Central Asia at Philip Morris International, the company’s contribution to the country’s sustainable development and innovation implementation was highlighted.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets foreign investors
    Photo credit: Akorda

    It was noted that from 1994 to 2023, Philip Morris paid over 1.2 trillion tenge of taxes in Kazakhstan.

    As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Tuesday with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

