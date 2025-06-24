EBRD President commends successful cooperation with Kazakhstan

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation prospects between Kazakhstan and the EBRD and exchanged views on the current issues of global economy.

The meeting highlighted the significant progress in a number of strategic areas such as development of SMEs, energy and agriculture, over the years of cooperation.

The Head of State welcomed the Bank’s plan to invest in joint projects, including within the “green” transition program.

In turn, Odile Renaud-Basso commended the investment potential of Kazakhstan and stated the Bank’s commitment to further supporting the infrastructure development of the country.

According to her, the EBRD recently approved financing for reconstruction works on the section of the Aktobe-Ulgaisyn road, spanning 234km, which is crucial to domestic and international transit development.

The EBRD President said: “Cooperation between the Bank and Kazakhstan develops successfully”.

She noted that the volume of investments tripled to reach almost one billion euros in 2024 as well as expressed readiness to continue support Kazakhstan in promoting its transport accessibility and energy sector.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and the EBRD seek to deepen cooperation.