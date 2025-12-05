Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlights great opportunities for building successful business in Kazakhstan

He emphasized this is recognized by all foreign observers and experts. Great prospects are opening up in the development of new sectors of the economy, such as the creative industry. According to calculations by international financial institutions, this segment generates more than 2 trillion US dollars annually and provides over 50 million jobs worldwide. In some developed countries, such as the U.S., the UK, and South Korea, creative industries account for 2–7% of GDP.

According to experts’ estimates, every dollar invested in creative industries potentially creates 2.5 US dollars in added value.

The Head of State said Kazakhstan’s creative industry has significant growth potential. The country’s youth are naturally creative by character and mentality. However, the share of this sector currently makes up only 1% of the country’s GDP.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously said that Kazakhstan’s GDP is forecast to exceed 300 billion US dollars for the first time.

Earlier, the President outlined key priorities facing Kazakh Government.