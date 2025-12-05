EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlights great opportunities for building successful business in Kazakhstan

    15:11, 5 December 2025

    At today’s awarding ceremony for the laureates of the “Altyn Sapa” and “Paryz” Prizes, as well as the winners of the national contest “Best Product of Kazakhstan”, the Head of State highlighted great opportunities for building a successful business in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    He emphasized this is recognized by all foreign observers and experts. Great prospects are opening up in the development of new sectors of the economy, such as the creative industry. According to calculations by international financial institutions, this segment generates more than 2 trillion US dollars annually and provides over 50 million jobs worldwide. In some developed countries, such as the U.S., the UK, and South Korea, creative industries account for 2–7% of GDP.

    According to experts’ estimates, every dollar invested in creative industries potentially creates 2.5 US dollars in added value.

    The Head of State said Kazakhstan’s creative industry has significant growth potential. The country’s youth are naturally creative by character and mentality. However, the share of this sector currently makes up only 1% of the country’s GDP.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously said that Kazakhstan’s GDP is forecast to exceed 300 billion US dollars for the first time.

    Earlier, the President outlined key priorities facing Kazakh Government.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
