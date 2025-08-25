Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hails Japan as Kazakhstan’s reliable and close partner in Asia

During the talks in Kazakh capital Astana, a focus was placed to the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Japanese expanded strategic partnership in trade-economic, investment, transit-transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

In his welcome remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Japanese Foreign Minister’s visit to Astana will serve as a new impetus to boosting bilateral ties.

Japan is a reliable and close partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. Great importance is attached to deepening multifaceted cooperation with Tokyo. Please, send my best wishes to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. We look forward to and prepare for his official visit to Kazakhstan. It is safe to say that our relations are developing dynamically, said the Kazakh President.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya thanked the Kazakh leader for a warm welcome.

We'll pass on your best wishes to the Prime Minister. Kazakhstan and Japan are strategic partners, that seek to enhance the international order. I believe that my visit will pave the path for further development of bilateral relations, said Takeshi Iwaya.

Both sides also exchanged views on the ongoing issues of international and regional agenda.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev might visit Japan before the end of this year.