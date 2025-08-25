EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hails Japan as Kazakhstan’s reliable and close partner in Asia

    15:26, 25 August 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Monday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hails Japan as Kazakhstan’s reliable and close partner in Asia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the talks in Kazakh capital Astana, a focus was placed to the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Japanese expanded strategic partnership in trade-economic, investment, transit-transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

    In his welcome remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Japanese Foreign Minister’s visit to Astana will serve as a new impetus to boosting bilateral ties.

    Japan is a reliable and close partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. Great importance is attached to deepening multifaceted cooperation with Tokyo. Please, send my best wishes to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. We look forward to and prepare for his official visit to Kazakhstan. It is safe to say that our relations are developing dynamically, said the Kazakh President.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hails Japan as Kazakhstan’s reliable and close partner in Asia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In turn, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya thanked the Kazakh leader for a warm welcome.

    We'll pass on your best wishes to the Prime Minister. Kazakhstan and Japan are strategic partners, that seek to enhance the international order. I believe that my visit will pave the path for further development of bilateral relations, said Takeshi Iwaya.

    Both sides also exchanged views on the ongoing issues of international and regional agenda.

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev might visit Japan before the end of this year. 

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Japan Akorda Presidential Residence Politics Asia Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All