EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Narendra Modi on India’s Republic Day

    18:28, 26 January 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Republic Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Narendra Modi on India’s Republic Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, President Tokayev highlighted that under the Prime Minister’s wise leadership, the nation is confidently moving forward, achieving significant milestones in economic development and raising the standard of living for its citizens.

    The Head of State also underlined India’s vital role on the international stage.

    The Kazakh President wished Narendra Modi success in his state activities, and extended wishes of well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of India.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that India announced free 30-day visas for citizens of Kazakhstan.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and India Politics Diplomacy Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All