Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Narendra Modi on India’s Republic Day

In his message, President Tokayev highlighted that under the Prime Minister’s wise leadership, the nation is confidently moving forward, achieving significant milestones in economic development and raising the standard of living for its citizens.

The Head of State also underlined India’s vital role on the international stage.

The Kazakh President wished Narendra Modi success in his state activities, and extended wishes of well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of India.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that India announced free 30-day visas for citizens of Kazakhstan.