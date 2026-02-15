EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Statehood Day greetings to Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić

    10:38, 15 February 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory message to his Serbian counterpart President Aleksandar Vučić on the occasion of Statehood Day of Serbia, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Statehood Day reflects the unity of the Serbian people, and its unwavering commitment to national unity, sovereignty, and progressive development.

    The message highlights that Kazakhstan highly values strong relationships with Serbia, built on true friendship and shared goals.

    The Kazakh leader wished Aleksandar Vučić future success in his state activity, and the people of Serbia – wellbeing and prosperity.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Mikhail Shaidorov on his Olympic win. 

