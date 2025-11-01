Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Revolution Day greetings to Algerian President

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan considers Algeria as one of its reliable partners in the Arab world and North Africa. The Kazakh leader expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations built on ties of traditional friendship and mutual understanding will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations’ peoples.

