Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Revolution Day greetings to Algerian President
09:23, 1 November 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Algerian counterpart President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the people of Algeria on the national holiday – Revolution Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan considers Algeria as one of its reliable partners in the Arab world and North Africa. The Kazakh leader expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations built on ties of traditional friendship and mutual understanding will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations’ peoples.
