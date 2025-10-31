President Tokayev and Rustam Minnikhanov explore new avenues of economic cooperation

At the start of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on his re-election as the Rais of Tatarstan and thanked him for his active role in strengthening Kazakh-Russian relations and mutually beneficial partnerships between the regions of Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.

“We are preparing for a state visit to Moscow on November 12. We believe this event will mark a milestone in our relations. Important documents will be signed, having a strong positive impact on the future course of cooperation. I know you visited the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions and have plans to establish enterprises in Kazakhstan. We welcome all these plans. We will always support all of Tatarstan’s initiatives in Kazakhstan,” the President said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted successful cooperation in the engineering industry, component manufacturing, and petrochemicals.

He noted that special attention should be given to joint investment projects with KAMAZ and Tatneft.

Rustam Minnikhanov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and reaffirmed his interest in enhancing ties across business, industrial, educational, and cultural spheres.

