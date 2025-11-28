Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Albanian President Bajram Begaj

In his message, the Kazakh President highlighted the progressive development of bilateral relations built on ties of traditional friendship and mutual understanding.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts, the multifaceted cooperation will continue to develop for the benefit of both nations. The Head of State wished Bajram Begaj success in his responsible state activity, and the people of Albania – the wellbeing and prosperity.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday met with FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.