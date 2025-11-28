EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Albanian President Bajram Begaj

    19:48, 28 November 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory message to Albanian counterpart President Bajram Begaj on the occasion of Independence Day of Albania, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, the Kazakh President highlighted the progressive development of bilateral relations built on ties of traditional friendship and mutual understanding.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts, the multifaceted cooperation will continue to develop for the benefit of both nations. The Head of State wished Bajram Begaj success in his responsible state activity, and the people of Albania – the wellbeing and prosperity.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Albania Independence day
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
