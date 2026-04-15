Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses support for UAE regarding Middle East situation

In his message, the Kazakhstani leader expressed support and solidarity with the United Arab Emirates regarding the current difficult situation in the Middle East".

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that under the strong, wise, and farsighted leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his country will overcome challenges and continue its strategic course of dynamic development.

President Tokayev reiterated that diplomacy and constructive dialogue remain the only reliable tool for achieving long-term peace and stability.

The content of this message from the Kazakhstani leader reflects a high level of mutual trust, the strategic nature of cooperation, and confirms sincerely fraternal relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with United Nations Special Envoy on Water Retno Marsudi to discuss key issues of the global and regional water agenda.