Network School founder Balaji Srinivasan presents Kazakhstan expansion priorities at meeting with President Tokayev

During the meeting, Tokayev praised Network School’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s technology ecosystem and expressed the country’s readiness to strengthen cooperation.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is actively investing in education, science and digital skills to prepare a new generation of technology leaders.

In this regard, Tokayev informed Srinivasan about the People’s Construction initiative, announced in his state-of-the-nation address on October 28. The initiative is expected to leave a meaningful and lasting legacy for future generations through large-scale construction of social infrastructure, including schools, universities and healthcare facilities.

Tokayev welcomed the launch of Network School Kazakhstan in Astana and the company’s interest in expanding partnerships with Kazakhstani universities, startups and technology businesses.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President also expressed his gratitude to Srinivasan for providing investment support to the Astana AI Film Festival.

For his part, Srinivasan highlighted Kazakhstan’s successful combination of advanced technological solutions with traditional economic sectors.

He also outlined the key development priorities for Network School Kazakhstan, focusing on promoting digital solutions, strengthening human capital and creating a favorable environment for the introduction of innovative technologies.

Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Balaji Srinivasan the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd class, in recognition of his contribution to the promotion of artificial intelligence and innovation in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Iliana Iotova on the presidential victory in Bulgaria.