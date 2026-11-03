Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Iliana Iotova on presidential victory in Bulgaria

The Head of State congratulated Iliana Iotova on her election as President of Bulgaria.

“Your decisive electoral victory is undoubtedly a clear testament to the people’s strong trust in you and their support for your initiatives aimed at ensuring the country’s sustainable development,” the message reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Iliana Iotova success in her high office and the friendly people of Bulgaria well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Iliana Iotova took the lead in the second round of the presidential runoff on Sunday.

As previously reported, the Iotova-Valchev ticket, backed by the ruling Progressive Bulgaria party and the Bulgarian Socialist Party, among others, came on top in the first round on Oct. 25 with 34.76 percent of the votes.