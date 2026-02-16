Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to President of Lithuania

The President of Kazakhstan noted the high level of bilateral relations and expressed confidence in their further progressive development for the benefit of the peoples of both states.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Gitanas Nausėda continued success in his state activities, and the people of Lithuania prosperity and well-being.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation on Monday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The heads of state discussed the current state and prospects for the development of multifaceted bilateral relations.