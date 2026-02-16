Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to President of Lithuania
18:20, 16 February 2026
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on the national holiday – the Day of the Restoration of the State of Lithuania, Akorda reported.
The President of Kazakhstan noted the high level of bilateral relations and expressed confidence in their further progressive development for the benefit of the peoples of both states.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Gitanas Nausėda continued success in his state activities, and the people of Lithuania prosperity and well-being.
