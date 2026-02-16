EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to President of Lithuania

    18:20, 16 February 2026

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on the national holiday – the Day of the Restoration of the State of Lithuania, Akorda reported.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan noted the high level of bilateral relations and expressed confidence in their further progressive development for the benefit of the peoples of both states.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Gitanas Nausėda continued success in his state activities, and the people of Lithuania prosperity and well-being.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation on Monday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The heads of state discussed the current state and prospects for the development of multifaceted bilateral relations.

