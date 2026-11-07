Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates writer and journalist Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov on 75th birthday

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information, the President’s congratulatory message was presented to the jubilarian by Minister of Culture and Information Arman Kyrykbayev.

In his message, Tokayev highlighted Abdrahmanov’s important role in preserving and promoting Kazakhstan’s national spiritual values, as well as strengthening the country’s media and literary sectors.

You have devoted your life to the widespread promotion of national spiritual values. Your contribution to strengthening the standing of Yegemen Kazakhstan, a newspaper that holds a special place in the history of Kazakh journalism, and to the development of the national media sector is truly significant. You have honorably held political and administrative positions and played an active role in important initiatives contributing to the development of society, the congratulatory message reads.

The Head of State wished Abdrahmanov good health, family well-being and many more fruitful years.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President congratulated singer Nurlan Onerbayev on the 65th birthday.