Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him further success in his responsible public service for the benefit of the fraternal people of Uzbekistan.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that under the wise leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan is advancing along the path of comprehensive reforms, demonstrating impressive success in socio-economic development and strengthening its international standing.

The Head of State underscored that he highly values the significant personal contribution of the Uzbek leader to strengthening the bilateral relations, strategic partnership and allied ties, which continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and good-neighborliness.

The sides pointed out the high dynamics of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation and discussed the prospects for deepening collaboration in trade-economic, transport-logistics and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The heads of state also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, and discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

As it was reported, on July 23, the prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - Olzhas Bektenov and Abdullar Aripov - visited the Aktau International Sea Commercial Port. The prime ministers toured the area, inspecting the enterprise's infrastructure and capacity.