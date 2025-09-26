President receives newly-appointed FM Yermek Kosherbayev

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave specific instructions to further strengthen balanced foreign policy, actively advance national interests on the global stage, as well as enhance economic diplomacy and investment cooperation.

The Head of State drew attention to the importance of boosting interaction in multilateral formats, as well as raising effectiveness of the work aimed at protection of rights and freedoms of Kazakhstani citizens abroad.

Recall that Yermek Kosherbayev was appointed today the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.