    President receives newly-appointed FM Yermek Kosherbayev

    18:23, 26 September 2025

    The Head of State has received newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President receives newly-appointed FM Yermek Kosherbayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave specific instructions to further strengthen balanced foreign policy, actively advance national interests on the global stage, as well as enhance economic diplomacy and investment cooperation.

    The Head of State drew attention to the importance of boosting interaction in multilateral formats, as well as raising effectiveness of the work aimed at protection of rights and freedoms of Kazakhstani citizens abroad.

    Recall that Yermek Kosherbayev was appointed today the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. 

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
