944,674 participated in elections in Kyrgyzstan so far

According to the Central Election Commission, as of 15:00, 22 percent of voters had participated in the vote. 944 thousand 674 voters fulfilled their civic duty and took part in the vote. According to Sultan Makilov, head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement officers are ensuring public order at each polling station across the country. No violations have been registered so far.

It is worth noting that 460 candidates are running in the early elections in 30 multi-mandate constituencies. 271 of them are male and 189 are female candidates.

Voting will continue until 20:00.

As earlier reported, voting in early parliamentary elections kicked off in Kyrgyzstan.