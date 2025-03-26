Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

Kazakh leader Tokayev extended Independence Day greetings to President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the people of Bangladesh.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation based on ties of friendship and mutual understanding will continue to develop for the benefit of both nations.

President Tokayev wished Mohammed Shahabuddin success in his responsible activity and the people of Bangladesh – the wellbeing and prosperity.

