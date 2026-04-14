Head of State briefed on Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund’s operations

According to Chinkisbaeva, the Fund’s board of trustees has approved 134 charitable programs and projects focused on key social priorities. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the Fund is implementing large-scale projects spanning education, healthcare, sports, and culture.

In particular, cancer services are receiving significant upgrades, including the rollout of state-of-the-art equipment, such as linear accelerators for radiation therapy, enhanced rehabilitation and specialized care infrastructure across the regions.

Substantial focus is placed on educational advancements, including the allocation of grants, the strengthening of rural and small-capacity schools, and the implementation of contemporary curricula, notably STEM and digital initiatives. Efforts are accelerating to provide children and youth with enhanced access to advanced knowledge and AI education, with a strategic focus on expanding opportunities in regional areas.

In addition, projects are underway to promote sports infrastructure, including the establishment of inclusive sports centers.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of the systemic, targeted, and transparent implementation of charitable projects, highly praising their contribution to improving the quality of life and social well-being of citizens.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday held a meeting with Belarus’ Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.