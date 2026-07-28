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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Peru's new president, Keiko Fujimori

    16:19, 28 July 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Peru Keiko Fujimori, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan–Peru
    Collage credit: Qazinform; Wikipedia

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Keiko Fujimori on assuming office and on Peru's national holiday, Independence Day.

    The Kazakh President wished her success in her duties and the Peruvian people well-being and prosperity.

    As previously reported, Peru’s electoral court, the National Jury of Elections (JNE), declared right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori the winner of Peru’s presidential race.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Foreign policy Kazakhstan South America Akorda Presidential Residence Latin America Peru
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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