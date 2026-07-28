Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Peru's new president, Keiko Fujimori

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Keiko Fujimori on assuming office and on Peru's national holiday, Independence Day.

The Kazakh President wished her success in her duties and the Peruvian people well-being and prosperity.

As previously reported, Peru’s electoral court, the National Jury of Elections (JNE), declared right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori the winner of Peru’s presidential race.