Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

In his message, the Head of State highlighted the historical role of Kazakhstan's First President in laying the foundations of the country's modern statehood, establishing the Republic of Kazakhstan, strengthening its economic potential, and enhancing its standing on the international stage.

The congratulatory message also emphasized the significance of Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to relocate the country's capital to Astana.

"The relocation of the capital to the vast steppes of Saryarka gave a powerful impetus to the development of the whole of Kazakhstan. Today, Astana continues to grow and transform dynamically, becoming one of the most beautiful cities in the world," reads the message.

Tokayev wished Nursultan Nazarbayev good health, a long life, and continued well-being.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Capital City Day greetings to Kazakhstanis.