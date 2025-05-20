Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Nicușor Dan on his election as Romanian President

“I believe that your victory in the election is a clear sign of the people’s trust and support for your plans aimed at ensuring prosperity of Romania. I am confident that thanks to our joint efforts, traditional relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Astana and Bucharest will continue strengthening,” reads the telegram.

Earlier, it was reported that independent candidate Nicușor Dan obtained 53,72 percent, or 4.791.463 votes, in the second round of the presidential elections in Romania.