Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Natalia Sats Theatre on 80th anniversary

Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva read the President's congratulatory message during the celebration.

In his message, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, praised the theatre’s long-standing contribution to the development of children’s art, its educational role, and its influence on the country’s cultural life.

“Your multifaceted creative work contributes to Kazakhstan’s cultural development and promotes the values of creativity and humanism in our society. The state deeply appreciates your dedication to the theatre’s mission as a space for nurturing culture and serving art and people,” the congratulatory message stated.

Several members of the theatre received state awards by the Presidential decree. The honors were presented by Aida Balayeva, who wished the theater further artistic success and the love of the audiences.

The evening concluded with the play “SATS”, a reconstruction based on real events from Natalia Sats' life. The production re-created the rehearsal that took place before the opening of Kazakhstan’s first theatre for children and youth on November 7, 1945, as actors prepared for the premiere of Yevgeny Schwartz’s “Little Red Riding Hood.”

Earlier, Kazakh violinist Bagdat Abilkhanov received a standing ovation in Italy.