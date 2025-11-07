Kazakh violinist Bagdat Abilkhanov receives standing ovation in Italy

Accompanied by the orchestra of Genoa’s Teatro Carlo Felice under the baton of conductor Giuseppe Acquaviva, Bagdat Abilkhanov performed a violin music masterpiece of the German Romantic era – Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26.

“It was a great honour for me to perform this wonderful work in Italy, where beautiful melodies, emotional transparency, and expressiveness in musical performance are so highly valued. Bruch’s work is imbued with a romantic spirit that resonated deeply with everyone present – ​​both the performers and the listeners. I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Maestro Acquaviva and the Teatro Camogli for the invitation and fruitful collaboration,” Bagdat Abilkhanov noted.

One of the most popular and beloved violin concertos in the world captivated the discerning Italian audience, who showered the Kazakh artist with thunderous and prolonged applause. At the end of the evening, classical music connoisseurs left positive reviews on social media, praising the performer’s skill and the high level of the Kazakh violin school.

“Max Bruch’s concerto allowed the soloist to fully reveal all facets of his talent and demonstrate an exceptional combination of technical mastery and emotional poignance. The celebrated adagio was simply captivating, and the dramatic power of the finale took my breath away. It was a marvellous musical dialogue between the singing of the violin and the romantic atmosphere of our seaside city,” viewer Michele Bruzzone said.

Listener Luisa Gallo also shared her impressions: “Bagdat Abilkhanov’s performance wasn’t just technically flawless, it was inspired. The interpretation was filled with sincerity and incredible warmth, and we are truly delighted to witness such an unequivocal success.”

