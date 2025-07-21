Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates King Philippe of Belgium on National Day

In his congratulatory letter, President Tokayev noted that this special day symbolizes the unity of the Belgian people, reflecting the country’s rich history and continuous commitment to sovereignty and democratic values.

The Head of State wished King Philippe of Belgium success in his activity as well as the people of Belgium –wellbeing and prosperity.

