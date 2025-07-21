Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates King Philippe of Belgium on National Day
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday extended congratulations to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of the National Day of Belgium, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory letter, President Tokayev noted that this special day symbolizes the unity of the Belgian people, reflecting the country’s rich history and continuous commitment to sovereignty and democratic values.
The Head of State wished King Philippe of Belgium success in his activity as well as the people of Belgium –wellbeing and prosperity.
As reported previously, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to To Lam, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, over deadly typhoon Wipha.