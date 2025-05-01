Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day

The President said this holiday has a special meaning.

United by common values and goals, our people confidently move towards the path of progress. Various ethnic groups live on Kazakh soil in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect, the Head of State said.

He noted this year marks the 30th anniversary of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, a unique institution that turned into a key conductor of the policy of peace and accord. It makes a great contribution to the consolidation of society, constantly relying on the principles of friendship and mutual respect among people.

He expressed confidence that in unity and accord, Kazakhstan will overcome any challenges and reach new heights on the way to building a Fair and Strong Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, he wished all peace and well-being.

As written before, On May 1, Kazakhstan celebrates People's Unity Day, a unique holiday symbolizing unity and patriotism, loyalty to the Motherland and the people. This day celebrates friendship and mutual understanding between representatives of diverse nationalities living in the republic.