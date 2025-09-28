Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Labor Day

This is a highly important holiday, as the values of work and diligence have become an integral part of our national ideology, Tokayev said in his message.

He noted that in the Year of Trade Jobs, the country honors people of different trades and generations – all workers whose honest and tireless efforts drive Kazakhstan’s progress and prosperity.

I express my deep gratitude to my compatriots for their work for the sake of our homeland, for their steadfast faith in our values and goals, for their pursuit of high production results, for their commitment to improving professional skills, as well as for their initiative and creativity in all areas of labor, the President said.

Tokayev emphasized that by promoting a culture of labor and fostering diligence among the younger generation, Kazakhstan is building a solid foundation for a Strong and Just Kazakhstan.

I am confident that thanks to the responsibility, dedication, and patriotism of our citizens, we will successfully and with dignity achieve the goal of building a prosperous and modern society. I wish all Kazakhstanis good health, well-being, and new achievements, he concluded.

