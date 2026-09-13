Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Family Day congratulations

He emphasized the family is universally recognized as the most important institution of the state, the foundation of society. The family and its values shape the nation's identity.

“Within the family, the worldview and moral qualities of a citizen are formed. A mother’s care helps us take our first steps in this world, a father’s guidance leads us toward our goals, and the wisdom of the older generation protects youth from hardships along life’s path. From generation to generation, we pass on national traditions and high moral ideals, thereby strengthening the cultural code and spiritual foundation of our people,” the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that under the new Constitution, which came into force on July 1, marriage and family, motherhood, fatherhood, and childhood are protected by the state. The Constitution strengthens the rights of children and the role of women and mothers in families. For the first time, it defines marriage as a voluntary and equal union between a man and a woman, registered in accordance with the law. This year, the institution of the Commissioner for Family Rights was also established.

He stressed that supporting responsible parenthood and creating opportunities for the full development of the younger generation serve the main goal of strengthening human capital — a key factor in the competitiveness of the state.

“It is within families that a new public ethic takes root, love for the Motherland is nurtured, and the importance of respecting the law, caring for nature, and maintaining cleanliness in public spaces is instilled. Children are raised in the best traditions of our people,” he said.

He expressed confidence that on this constructive foundation, Kazakhstan will achieve significant progress in the comprehensive development of the nation in a new historical cycle, accomplish the goals, and together build a Just Kazakhstan, where every family will enjoy prosperity and comfort.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished all citizens of Kazakhstan health and well-being.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated tennis player Elena Rybakina on becoming world No. 1.