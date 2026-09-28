Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakh women’s team on Chess Olympiad silver

In his message, the President noted that the Kazakhstan team, led by renowned chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva, remained undefeated throughout the prestigious tournament, an achievement that chess experts described as outstanding.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that Kazakhstan’s players repeated their previous success at the Chess Olympiad, where the national team had also claimed second place. He emphasized this result reflects the chess players' high level of skill, talent, dedication, and active patriotism.

The Head of State wished the country’s chess players further success, as well as good health and well-being.

As written before, the team consisted of Bibisara Assaubayeva, Alua Nurman, Meruert Kamalidenova, Elnaz Kaliakhmet and Zarina Nurgaliyeva. The Olympiad marked the debut appearance for 16-year-olds Kaliakhmet and Nurgaliyeva.