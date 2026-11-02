Bulgaria’s Iotova takes lead in exit polls in presidential runoff

Five agencies were registered to conduct exit polls and parallel vote counts: Myara, Gallup International Balkan, Trend, Alpha Research, and Market Links.

The results reported by 9 p.m. local time showed the following figures:

Trend (100% sample):

Iliana Iotova/Kiril Valchev – 58.1%

Andrey Gurov/Georgi Kandev – 38.9%

Market Links (100% sample):

Andrey Gurov/Georgi Kandev – 56.5%

Iliana Iotova/Kiril Valchev – 40.6%

Alpha Research (100% sample):

Iliana Iotova/Kiril Valchev – 57.4%

Andrey Gurov/Georgi Kandev – 39.6%

Myara (100% sample):

Iliana Iotova/Kiril Valchev – 58.2%

Andrey Gurov/Georgi Kandev – 38.6%

Gallup International Balkan (75% sample):

Iliana Iotova/Kiril Valchev – 56.1%

Andrey Gurov/Georgi Kandev – 39.1%

Earlier, it was reported that the Iotova-Valchev ticket, backed by the ruling Progressive Bulgaria party and the Bulgarian Socialist Party, among others, came on top in the first round on Oct. 25 with 34.76 percent of the votes.

The Gurov-Kandev ticket, supported by the parties We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria, came second among the 27 candidate pairs with 31.95 percent.