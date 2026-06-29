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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his birthday

    13:41, 29 June 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov talked over the phone, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on his birthday
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the National Leader of the Turkmen people on his birthday and wished him success in his state activities for the benefit of Turkmenistan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the significant role of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, rooted in centuries of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect.

    Both leaders discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects for further cooperation.

    Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated journalists and media professionals on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day.

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President Turkmenistan Central Asia Foreign policy
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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