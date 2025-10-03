Head of State congratulates South Korean President on National Day
11:39, 3 October 2025
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Lee Jae Myung and the people of South Korea on the National Day, Akorda press service reported.
In his telegram, the Head of State noted dynamic strengthening of multifaceted ties between Kazakhstan and South Korea, reaffirming commitment to joint efforts aimed at further developing and deepening extended strategic partnership for the two countries’ benefit.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Lee Jae Myung in his responsible state activity, as well as wellbeing and prosperity to the friendly South Korean nation.