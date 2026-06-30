Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates DR Congo President on Independence Day

In his message, President Tokayev extended his congratulations to President Tshisekedi and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on their national holiday.

The Kazakh leader noted that Kazakhstan regards the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a reliable and important partner on the African continent.

Tokayev expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to strengthen and expand through the joint efforts of both countries, contributing to the prosperity of their peoples.

He concluded by wishing President Tshisekedi continued success in his state activity and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo peace, well-being, and prosperity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche.