EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Croatian President on Statehood Day

    20:15, 30 May 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Zoran Milanović on the national holiday of the Republic of Croatia – Statehood Day, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan, Croatia
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his telegram, the President of Kazakhstan pointed out constant deepening of the political dialogue, strengthening of economic and cultural ties between Astana and Zagreb. He expressed confidence that the bilateral relations based on ties of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop fruitfully.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Zoran Milanović in his responsible activity, as well as wellbeing and prosperity to the people of Croatia.

    Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and the people of Jordan on Independence Day.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Croatia Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All