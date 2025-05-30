Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Croatian President on Statehood Day

In his telegram, the President of Kazakhstan pointed out constant deepening of the political dialogue, strengthening of economic and cultural ties between Astana and Zagreb. He expressed confidence that the bilateral relations based on ties of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop fruitfully.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Zoran Milanović in his responsible activity, as well as wellbeing and prosperity to the people of Croatia.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and the people of Jordan on Independence Day.