Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors Nikos Christodoulides with Dostyq Order

During the award ceremony following their high-level talks, the President of Kazakhstan noted the sides' commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, emphasizing that this serves the interests of both countries.

"The President of the Republic of Cyprus is making a significant contribution to the development of this positive dynamic. I deeply appreciate this. This award is a sign of the Kazakh people's special respect for you and for the entire people of the Republic of Cyprus — an expression of sincere respect. I am confident that the partnership between our countries will continue to grow stronger," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Nikos Christodoulides stated that he accepted the award on behalf of the entire people of Cyprus, noting that it holds special significance for them as a symbol of friendship between the two countries. He added that friendship is the most important value for any state.

The President of Cyprus also emphasized that this high honor was bestowed during his first official visit to Kazakhstan.

He described the visit as a crucial historic milestone since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, stating that it clearly demonstrates their shared commitment, political will, and intention to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, during the extended talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in Astana, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan welcomes Cyprus companies interested in expanding their presence in the country.