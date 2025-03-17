РУ
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with North Macedonia over Kocani nightclub fire victims

16:46, 17 March 2025

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press office.

Photo credit: Akorda

It is with deep sorrow that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev learned about numerous human losses caused by a fire in Kocani.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the Head of State expressed condolences to the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and families of victims and wished speedy recovery to all those injured.

Earlier it was reported that at least 51 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in a devastating fire at a packed nightclub in Kocani in North Macedonia. According to the latest data, death toll rose to 59, and the number of injured increased to 155.

Arailym Temirgaliyeva
