Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with North Macedonia over Kocani nightclub fire victims

It is with deep sorrow that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev learned about numerous human losses caused by a fire in Kocani.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the Head of State expressed condolences to the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and families of victims and wished speedy recovery to all those injured.

Earlier it was reported that at least 51 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in a devastating fire at a packed nightclub in Kocani in North Macedonia. According to the latest data, death toll rose to 59, and the number of injured increased to 155.